Avison Young Arranges Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Manor, Texas

MANOR, TEXAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a multifamily development site in Manor, a northeastern suburb of Austin, that is approved for the construction of 200 units and 20,000 square feet of retail space. The 13.2-acre site is located within the 200-acre Las Entradas master-planned development. John Baird, Michael Kennedy and Sullivan Johnston of Avison Young represented the seller, Las Entradas Development Corp., in the transaction. Gilles Ghez of DH Realty Partners represented the buyer, Maryland-based DD&B Construction.