REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $10.1M Sale of Three-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Northern Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

1215-Main-St-Windsor-CO

Located at 1215 Main St. in Windsor, Colo., Windsor Town Center II features 18,350 square feet of fully occupied retail space.

FORT COLLINS AND WINDSOR, COLO. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a three-property shopping center portfolio located in Fort Collins and Windsor. Colorado-based Johnson Investments sold the portfolio to Neighborhood Equities for $10.1 million.

Totaling just over 60,000 square feet, the portfolio includes the 21,633-square-foot Oakridge Shopping Center at 1112 Oakridge Drive in Fort Collins, which was 80 percent occupied; The Shops at Westwood, a fully occupied, 18,350-square-foot property at 1293-1295 Main St. in Windsor; and the fully leased, 20,250-square-foot Windsor Town Center II at 1215 Main St. in Windsor.

David Maling, Chris Maling and Sam Crowe of Avison Young represented the seller, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews