Avison Young Brokers $10.1M Sale of Three-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Northern Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Located at 1215 Main St. in Windsor, Colo., Windsor Town Center II features 18,350 square feet of fully occupied retail space.

FORT COLLINS AND WINDSOR, COLO. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a three-property shopping center portfolio located in Fort Collins and Windsor. Colorado-based Johnson Investments sold the portfolio to Neighborhood Equities for $10.1 million.

Totaling just over 60,000 square feet, the portfolio includes the 21,633-square-foot Oakridge Shopping Center at 1112 Oakridge Drive in Fort Collins, which was 80 percent occupied; The Shops at Westwood, a fully occupied, 18,350-square-foot property at 1293-1295 Main St. in Windsor; and the fully leased, 20,250-square-foot Windsor Town Center II at 1215 Main St. in Windsor.

David Maling, Chris Maling and Sam Crowe of Avison Young represented the seller, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.