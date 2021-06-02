Avison Young Brokers $10.1M Sale of Three-Property Shopping Center Portfolio in Northern Colorado
FORT COLLINS AND WINDSOR, COLO. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a three-property shopping center portfolio located in Fort Collins and Windsor. Colorado-based Johnson Investments sold the portfolio to Neighborhood Equities for $10.1 million.
Totaling just over 60,000 square feet, the portfolio includes the 21,633-square-foot Oakridge Shopping Center at 1112 Oakridge Drive in Fort Collins, which was 80 percent occupied; The Shops at Westwood, a fully occupied, 18,350-square-foot property at 1293-1295 Main St. in Windsor; and the fully leased, 20,250-square-foot Windsor Town Center II at 1215 Main St. in Windsor.
David Maling, Chris Maling and Sam Crowe of Avison Young represented the seller, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the deal.