Thursday, December 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6260-W-Pebble-Rd-Las-Vegas-NV
El Camino Industrial Center, located at 6260 W. Pebble Road in Las Vegas, features 35,446 square feet of fully occupied industrial space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Avison Young Brokers $10.3M Sale of El Camino Industrial Center in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of El Camino Industrial Center, an industrial facility at 6260 W. Pebble Road in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas-based developer sold the asset to a California-based private investor for $10.3 million, or $290 per square foot. Built in 2023, the 35,446-square-foot El Camino Industrial Center features four dock doors, a clear height of 24 feet, two grade-level doors, ESFR sprinklers and a build-to-suit office. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. Chris Lexis and Joe Leavitt of Avison Young represented the seller, while James Griffis of Avison Young represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Multifamily...

JLL Arranges Sale of 286-Unit Pier 33 Apartments...

Miller Construction, Foundry Break Ground on Two South...

Schostak Brothers Acquire 125,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Matthews Brokers Sale of Publix-Anchored Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Gas Station,...

JLL Capital Markets Negotiates $136.1M Sale of Beaumont...

Gantry Expands Southern California Presence with Westcap Corp....

Premier Design + Build Breaks Ground on 224,920...