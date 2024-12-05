Avison Young Brokers $10.3M Sale of El Camino Industrial Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of El Camino Industrial Center, an industrial facility at 6260 W. Pebble Road in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas-based developer sold the asset to a California-based private investor for $10.3 million, or $290 per square foot. Built in 2023, the 35,446-square-foot El Camino Industrial Center features four dock doors, a clear height of 24 feet, two grade-level doors, ESFR sprinklers and a build-to-suit office. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. Chris Lexis and Joe Leavitt of Avison Young represented the seller, while James Griffis of Avison Young represented the buyer in the deal.