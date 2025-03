ROCK HILL, S.C. — Avison Young has brokered the $11.5 million sale of a 120,000-square-foot industrial facility located near I-77 at 2690 Commerce Drive in Rock Hill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte.

Chris Loyd, Tom Tropeano and Ryan Kendall of Avison Young represented the seller, Graham Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, Dallas-based Leon Industrial, has tapped Avison Young to handle leasing of the property moving forward.