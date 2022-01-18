REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $12.9M Sale of Two Office Properties in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The two office buildings, 5695 Kings Centre Drive and 5901 Kingstowne Village Parkway, were sold for $12.9 million.

KINGSTOWNE, VA. — Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of two office buildings located in Kingstowne, a live-work-play community situated about 16.3 miles south of Washington, D.C. Melrose Solomon Enterprises purchased the two office buildings, 5695 Kings Centre Drive and 5901 Kingstowne Village Parkway, for $12.9 million. Chip Ryan and Matt Weber of Avison Young represented the seller, The Halle Cos., in the transaction. Jon Goldstein, Wes Boatwright and Mike Yavinsky of Avison Young arranged the undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Tenafly, N.J.-based Melrose Solomon.

5695 Kings Centre Drive is a three-story, 44,262-square-foot office building constructed in 2002, and 5901 Kingstowne Village Parkway features 8,000-square-foot floorplans and has 22,117 square feet of net rentable space. The properties were a combined 93 percent leased to a variety of medical office, government contractors and traditional office tenants at the time of sale.

Developed by The Halle Cos. in the mid-1980s, Kingstowne spans 1,200 acres and is Northern Virginia’s second largest master-planned community. Kingstowne has more than one million square feet of retailers and office buildings.

