Avison Young Brokers $14.2M Sale of Retail Center in Alexandria, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Aldi

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group has brokered the sale of a retail center in Alexandria. An entity doing business as Santay Realty of Alexandria LLC purchased the property, known as 6001 Kingstowne Village Parkway, from The Halle Cos. for $14.2 million. Jonathan Hipp, Richard Murphy, Chip Ryan and Matt Weber of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction. Michael Patz of KLNB represented the buyer.

The center is fully leased to Aldi, La-Z-Boy furniture and a newly opened Ashley Furniture HomeStore. Built in the late 1990s, the property spans approximately 72,000 square feet of retail space.

