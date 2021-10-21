Avison Young Brokers $14.6M Sale of Industrial Building in Charlotte

The industrial building is fully leased by Magellan Aviation Group, a global supplier of aftermarket aircraft products and services.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 128,000-square-foot industrial building located at 2345 Township Road in Charlotte, about 9.9 miles from downtown Charlotte. The sales price was $14.6 million. The seller and buyer were not disclosed.

Built in 2000, this property features pre-cast panel construction, an ESFR sprinkler system and multiple storefronts.

Chris Loyd, Tom Tropeano and Chris Skibinski of Avison Young’s Charlotte industrial team facilitated the transaction on behalf of the private seller.