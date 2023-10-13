Friday, October 13, 2023
Avison Young Brokers $15.4M Sale of Madison at Green Valley Apartments in Henderson, Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Madison at Green Valley, an apartment community in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson. Brisas GD LLC acquired the asset from Pacifica Henderson LLC for $15.4 million, or $175,000 per unit.

Constructed in 1992 on four acres, Madison at Green Valley features 88 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 942 square feet. The community is located near the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino and Galleria at Sunset.

Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young’s Sauter Multifamily Group facilitated the transaction for both the buyer and seller.  

