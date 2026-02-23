Monday, February 23, 2026
Midtown North in Raleigh comprises five single-story office buildings. (Photo courtesy of Avison Young)
Avison Young Brokers $16M Sale of Midtown North Office Park in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Midtown North, an 81,901-square-foot office park located at 5910-6040 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. Stephens Enterprises LLC purchased the five-building property for $16 million.

Bill Aucoin and Gary Lyons of Avison Young represented the seller, Frank Csapo with Commonwealth Partners LLC. In 2015, Aucoin represented Commonwealth Partners in its acquisition of the park, which at the time was known as Twin Forks Office Park.

Situated on 8.8 acres, Midtown North was 79 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of tenants including several healthcare users.

