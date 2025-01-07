Avison Young Brokers $17.3M Sale of Industrial Building in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Cartier Industrial Center, an industrial asset in North Las Vegas. A California-based private investor purchased the asset from a local development group for $17.3 million, or $232 per square foot.

Located at 2635 Lamb Blvd., Cartier Industrial Center offers 74,700 square feet with eight dock-loading doors, two grade-level doors, a clear height of 30 feet and 81 parking spaces. The property was built in 2024. The single-tenant building is fully occupied by a beauty supply company.

Chris Lexis, James Griffis and Joe Leavitt of Avison Young represented the buyer in the deal.