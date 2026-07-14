Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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The-Stonefield-Norwalk-Connecticut
The sales price of The Stonefield, an apartment building in Norwalk, Connecticut, translates to 325,455 per door.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

Avison Young Brokers $17.9M Sale of Apartment Building in Norwalk, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NORWALK, CONN. — Avison Young has brokered the $17.9 million sale of The Stonefield, a 55-unit apartment building located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building was constructed on a 3-acre site at 587 Connecticut Ave. in 2016 and offers one- and two-bedroom units. Will Suarez of Avison Young represented the seller, developer EDG Properties, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a group of local investors completing a 1031 exchange. 

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