REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $1M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Flint, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The 9,774-square-foot building was renovated in 2019.

FLINT, MICH. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by Dollar General in Flint for $1 million. The 9,774-square-foot building, renovated in 2019, sits on 1.1 acres at 1510 E. Carpenter Road. Chris Maling, David Maling and James Becker of Avison Young represented the seller, Michigan-based Maplewood Partners LLC. The team also procured the buyer, a Minnesota-based family trust. Dollar General has nine years remaining on its lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  