Avison Young Brokers $1M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Flint, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The 9,774-square-foot building was renovated in 2019.

FLINT, MICH. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by Dollar General in Flint for $1 million. The 9,774-square-foot building, renovated in 2019, sits on 1.1 acres at 1510 E. Carpenter Road. Chris Maling, David Maling and James Becker of Avison Young represented the seller, Michigan-based Maplewood Partners LLC. The team also procured the buyer, a Minnesota-based family trust. Dollar General has nine years remaining on its lease.