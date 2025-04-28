Monday, April 28, 2025
1735-W-Florida-Ave-Hemet-CA
Harbor Freight Tools occupies the 20,571-square-foot retail building at 1735 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Avison Young Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Retail Property in Hemet, California

by Amy Works

HEMET, CALIF. — Avison Young has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 1735 W. Florida Ave. in Hemet. A California-based limited partnership sold the asset to a California-based private investor for $2.2 million. Harbor Freight Tools occupies the 20,571-square-foot building, which was renovated in 2023. The tenant has approximately 11 years remaining on its absolute triple-net lease. Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction.

