Avison Young Brokers $20M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Avison Young has brokered the $20 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 3515 Brown St. in Uptown Dallas. The 1.6-acre site currently houses a 26-unit condominium complex. Mike Kennedy and Paul Harmon of Avison Young represented the seller, the Wimbledon Place Homeowners Association, in the transaction. The buyer, Chicago-based developer Fifield Cos., plans to demolish the existing building and construct a 24-story apartment tower on the site. A construction timeline was not disclosed.