Avison Young Brokers $21.7M Sale of Mark I Apartments in Las Vegas

Located in Las Vegas, Mark I Apartments features 113 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, spa and laundry facility.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Mark I Apartments, a multifamily community located at 1020 E. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas. A Calabasas, Calif.-based limited liability corporation sold the asset to a Seattle-based limited liability corporation for $21.7 million, or $192,477 per unit.

Built in 1975 and partially renovated in 2017, 2020 and 2021, Mark I features 113 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, spa, laundry facility and clubhouse. The renovated residential units feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Pat Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of Avison Young’s Sauter Multifamily team represented the seller in the transaction.

