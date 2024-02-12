Monday, February 12, 2024
Avison Young Brokers $23.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Facility in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Avison Young has arranged the $23.5 million sale of a seniors housing facility located at 6700 Sepulveda Blvd. in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based Pinnacle Holdings of Florida sold the asset to an entity of California Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, which currently operates the property.

Situated on two acres, the 49,818-square-foot facility features 201 beds for seniors.

Peter Sherman and Keith O’Donnell of Avison Young represented the seller in the off-market deal.

