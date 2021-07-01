REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $23.7M Sale of Crystal Court Apartments in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Crystal-Court-Las-Vegas-NV

Crystal Court, located at 900 E. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, features 116 apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Crystal Court, a multifamily property located in Las Vegas. Crystal Court Apartments Inc. sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $23.7 million, or $203,233 per unit.

Located at 900 E. Desert Inn Road, Crystal Court features 116 apartments. Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of the Sauter Multifamily Group at Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.

