Avison Young Brokers $23.7M Sale of Crystal Court Apartments in Las Vegas

Crystal Court, located at 900 E. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, features 116 apartments.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale of Crystal Court, a multifamily property located in Las Vegas. Crystal Court Apartments Inc. sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $23.7 million, or $203,233 per unit.

Located at 900 E. Desert Inn Road, Crystal Court features 116 apartments. Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora and Steve Nosrat of the Sauter Multifamily Group at Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.