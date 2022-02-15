REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $325M Sale of Amazon Fulfillment Center Near Des Moines

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

The newly constructed facility spans 2.7 million square feet in Bondurant.

BONDURANT, IOWA — Avison Young’s capital markets group has brokered the sale of a 2.7 million-square-foot fulfillment center occupied by Amazon in Bondurant, a city northeast of Des Moines, for more than $325 million. The newly constructed, four-story property sits across the street from a 270,000-square-foot Amazon sortation facility. Jonathan Hipp, James Hanson and Richard Murphy of Avison Young represented the seller, Mesirow Realty Sale-Leaseback Inc. Earl Webb of 9th Green Advisors also advised Mesirow on the sale. Virginia-based Capital Square was the buyer.

