Avison Young Brokers $35M Sale of Industrial Facility in Southwest Charlotte

Built in 2000, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to Essendant, a national wholesale distributor of office supplies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the $35 million sale of a 300,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in southwest Charlotte. Built in 2000, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to Essendant, a national wholesale distributor of office supplies. The facility features a concrete tilt-wall construction, cross-dock loading, an ESFR sprinkler system and available land for future expansion opportunities or excess trailer parking. Tom Tropeano, Chris Loyd and Chris Skibinski of Avison Young’s Charlotte industrial team represented the private seller in the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.