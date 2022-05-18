REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $35M Sale of Industrial Facility in Southwest Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

Built in 2000, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to Essendant, a national wholesale distributor of office supplies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the $35 million sale of a 300,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 10800 Withers Cove Park Drive in southwest Charlotte. Built in 2000, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to Essendant, a national wholesale distributor of office supplies. The facility features a concrete tilt-wall construction, cross-dock loading, an ESFR sprinkler system and available land for future expansion opportunities or excess trailer parking. Tom Tropeano, Chris Loyd and Chris Skibinski of Avison Young’s Charlotte industrial team represented the private seller in the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  