Avison Young Brokers $4.4M Sale of Two-Building Medical Office Center in Downey, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

Located at 8600 and 8630 Florence Ave. in Downey, Calif., the two-building asset features 15,213 square feet of vacant medical office space.

DOWNEY, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a vacant, two-building medical office property located at 8600 and 8630 Florence Ave. in Downey. An entity of The Whole Child (TWC) acquired the property from a Los Angeles-based private investor for $4.4 million.

Built in 1969 on one acre, the 15,213-square-foot property, which was formerly used as a dialysis center, features a reception area, lunch room and restrooms. The buyer plans to use the larger building, which is just over 11,000 square feet, for its headquarters.

Patrick Barnes of Avison Young represented the seller, while Gary Martinez of NAI Capital represented the buyer in the deal.