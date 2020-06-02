Avison Young Brokers $4.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has brokered the $4.5 million sale of a four-unit multifamily property in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Located at 198 Prince St., the 5,000-square-foot property was constructed in 1900 and includes ground-floor space for retail or office uses. Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young represented the seller, a private owner, in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.