Avison Young Brokers $4.5M Sale of Shopping Mall in Norfolk, Nebraska

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Retail

The lender-owned Sunset Plaza Mall sold to LBD Properties LLC.

NORFOLK, NEB. — Avison Young has brokered the $4.5 million sale of Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, a city in northeast Nebraska. The 232,347-square-foot shopping center is located at 1700 Market Lane. The property was lender-owned and was roughly 48 percent occupied at close of escrow. Built in 1968 and renovated in 1994, the mall sits on 31 acres and features a mix of 30 regional and national tenants, including JC Penney, Bath & Body Works, Famous Footwear and GNC. Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank, in the value-add transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Tennessee-based LBD Properties LLC.

