Avison Young Brokers $45M Sale of Office, Flex Campus in Metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA. — Avison Young has brokered the $45 million sale of Chattahoochee Corners at River Green, an office/flex campus in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth. Built in 1997, the property spans 388,213 square feet across nine single-story buildings. Pennsylvania-based Somerset Properties purchased Chattahoochee Corners from Miami-based B Group Co. Capital Management. Casey Keitchen of Avison Young’s Atlanta office brokered the transaction. Situated off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, the property features floor-to-glass windows across all nine buildings, as well as a fitness center. Somerset plans to invest in capital improvements at Chattahoochee Corners, including boosting the curb appeal and enhancing onsite amenities.