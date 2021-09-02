REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $61M Sale of Upper East Side Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

York-Avenue-Manhattan

Pictured is one of the two properties on York Avenue on Manhattan's Upper East Side that was included in the recently sold portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has brokered the $61 million sale of a portfolio of 12 multifamily buildings totaling 261 units and two retail spaces on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. All properties in the portfolio are located between Second and York avenues and East 91st and East 73rd streets. James Nelson, Brandon Polakoff, David Shalom, Eric Karmitz and Bradley Rothschild of Avison Young represented the seller in addition to procuring the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

