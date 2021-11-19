Avison Young Brokers $63.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Orlando

Linden on the GreeneWay's community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, two-story clubhouse with a fitness center, modern resident lounge, pet park and outdoor covered seating with a fireplace.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Avison Young has brokered the $63.5 million sale of Linden on the GreeneWay, a garden-style, 234-unit apartment community in southeast Orlando. Peter Sherman, Jay Maddox and Rosendo Caveiro of Avison Young arranged the sale. Avison Young also assisted in arranging financing on behalf of the buyer, Beverly Hills-based Cores Management Inc. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented seller, Norfolk, Va.-based Harbor Group Management.

Built in 2017, Linden on the GreeneWay offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers and private patios/balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, two-story clubhouse with a fitness center, modern resident lounge, pet park and outdoor covered seating with a fireplace. The property was 96 percent occupied at closing.

Located at 13000 Breaking Dawn Drive on 11.7 acres, Linden on the GreeneWay is situated 8.8 miles from Orlando International Airport and 13.9 miles from Walt Disney World Resort. The property is also close to major highways such as State Route 417 and the Florida Turnpike.