Avison Young Brokers $6M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in West Linn, Oregon
WEST LINN, ORE. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building located at 1855 Blankenship Road in West Linn. A Portland.-based private investor acquired the property for $6 million from a court-appointed receiver.
Parkrose Hardware occupies the 47,451-square-foot property, which is the anchor tenant to River Falls Plaza, on a 10-year, long-term lease.
Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young, along with Denis O’Neill of Colliers International, represented the seller in the deal.
