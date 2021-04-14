Avison Young Brokers $6M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in West Linn, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

Parkrose Hardware occupies the 47,451-square-foot retail property at 1855 Blankenship Road in West Linn, Ore.

WEST LINN, ORE. — Avison Young has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building located at 1855 Blankenship Road in West Linn. A Portland.-based private investor acquired the property for $6 million from a court-appointed receiver.

Parkrose Hardware occupies the 47,451-square-foot property, which is the anchor tenant to River Falls Plaza, on a 10-year, long-term lease.

Chris Maling and David Maling of Avison Young, along with Denis O’Neill of Colliers International, represented the seller in the deal.