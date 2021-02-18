REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $7.5M Sale of Two Manhattan Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has brokered the sale of two four-story multifamily properties in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood for a combined $7.5 million. The four-unit property at 349 E. 13th St. sold for $3.5 million, and the five-unit building at 405 E. 6th St. went for $4 million. Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller and the California-based 1031 exchange buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  