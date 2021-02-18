Avison Young Brokers $7.5M Sale of Two Manhattan Multifamily Properties

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has brokered the sale of two four-story multifamily properties in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood for a combined $7.5 million. The four-unit property at 349 E. 13th St. sold for $3.5 million, and the five-unit building at 405 E. 6th St. went for $4 million. Brandon Polakoff of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller and the California-based 1031 exchange buyer in the transaction.