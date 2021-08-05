REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers $7.9M Sale of Brooklyn Industrial Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Avison Young has brokered the $7.9 million sale of a 18,320-square-foot industrial property in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn. The property features a clear height of 18 feet, 1,500 square feet of office space and multiple loading docks. James Nelson, Brent Glodowski, Frederick Richter, Chris Johnson and Alexandra Marolda represented the seller, Marc Jason Realty Co. Inc. in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as 688 Court Street LLC.

