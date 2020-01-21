Avison Young Brokers $7M Sale of Two Retail Properties in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

NEEDHAM AND NEWTON, MASS. — Avison Young Commercial Real Estate has brokered the $7 million sale of two retail properties in Needham and Newton, two western suburbs of Boston. The property in Needham, a 15,609-square-foot retail center located at 238 Highland Ave., is leased to Needham Montessori School, Mandarin Cuisine Restaurant and Needham Nail & Spa. The property in Newton, a 3,588-square-foot building located at 106 Needham St., is leased to fitness equipment distributor Gym Source. Brandon Dickinson of Avison Young represented the seller, Terrazzino Investment Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.