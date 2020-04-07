Avison Young Brokers $8.1M Sale of Healthcare Portfolio in Dallas Area

DALLAS, GARLAND AND PLANO, TEXAS — Avison Young has brokered the $8.1 million sale of a trio of single-tenant healthcare properties occupied by DaVita Dialysis in the Dallas area. The portfolio included an 8,436-square-foot property in Plano that was built in 2008 and is adjacent to a senior living home; a 7,400-square-foot building in Garland that was built in 1992 and is situated within a major commercial corridor; and a 7,954-square-foot asset in Dallas that was built in 2007 within a mile of Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Patrick Barnes of Avison Young represented the seller, a California-based private investor. Christopher Goodman-Triolo of NLF Advisors represented the buyer, a Dallas-based investor.