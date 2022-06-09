Avison Young Brokers $8.4M Sale-Leaseback of Two Medical Office Buildings in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale-leaseback of two adjoining medical office buildings located at 7189 and 7195 Advanced Way in Las Vegas. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Cos. acquired the assets from a group of six physician owners for $8.4 million, or $400 per square foot.
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine fully occupy the two 21,000-square-foot properties. The seller signed a 15-year lease for the space.
Built in 2009 and renovated in 2019 and 2020, the Class A properties feature orthopedic examination rooms, radiology and physical therapy spaces. The buildings are part of a three-building campus that includes an ambulatory surgery center building.
Barton Hyde of Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.
