Avison Young Brokers $8.4M Sale-Leaseback of Two Medical Office Buildings in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Net Lease, Nevada, Office, Western

7189-7195-Advanced-Way-Las-Vegas-NV

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine occupy the two 21,000-square-foot buildings at 7189 and 7195 Advanced Way in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Avison Young has arranged the sale-leaseback of two adjoining medical office buildings located at 7189 and 7195 Advanced Way in Las Vegas. Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Cos. acquired the assets from a group of six physician owners for $8.4 million, or $400 per square foot.

Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine fully occupy the two 21,000-square-foot properties. The seller signed a 15-year lease for the space.

Built in 2009 and renovated in 2019 and 2020, the Class A properties feature orthopedic examination rooms, radiology and physical therapy spaces. The buildings are part of a three-building campus that includes an ambulatory surgery center building.

Barton Hyde of Avison Young represented the seller in the deal.

