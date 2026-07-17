Friday, July 17, 2026
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7577-Airway-Rd-San-Diego-CA
Located at 7577 Airway Road in San Diego, the 31,488-square-foot industrial property features seven dock-high loading doors and three grade-level doors.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Avison Young Brokers $8.8M Sale of Industrial Property in San Diego’s Otay Mesa District

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Avison Young has brokered the $8.8 million sale of an industrial property located at 7577 Airway Road in the Otay Mesa submarket of San Diego. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from a Miami-based private investor. Situated on 4.2 acres, the 31,488-square-foot industrial property features seven dock-high loading doors and three grade-level doors.

Tanner Johnson and Jamie Endres-Keller of Avison Young, along with Barry Katz and Blake Katz of WGS Realty, represented the seller in the deal., while Price Real Estate Investments represented the buyer.

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