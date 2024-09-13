Avison Young Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Miami

MIAMI — Avison Young has brokered the $9.1 million sale of an industrial property located at 7400 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami. RAM Steel Framing occupies the building, which totals 109,000 square feet.

John Crotty, David Duckworth, Michael Fay and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented the seller, Plage Associates, and the buyer, Azora Exan, in the transaction. The same team previously arranged Plage Associates’ $7.5 million purchase of the property in 2020.

RAM Steel Framing will continue to occupy the building, which is situated roughly three miles from Miami International Airport.