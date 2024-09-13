Friday, September 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
RAM Steel Framing occupies the property, which totals 109,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

Avison Young Brokers $9.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Avison Young has brokered the $9.1 million sale of an industrial property located at 7400 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami. RAM Steel Framing occupies the building, which totals 109,000 square feet.

John Crotty, David Duckworth, Michael Fay and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented the seller, Plage Associates, and the buyer, Azora Exan, in the transaction. The same team previously arranged Plage Associates’ $7.5 million purchase of the property in 2020.

RAM Steel Framing will continue to occupy the building, which is situated roughly three miles from Miami International Airport.

You may also like

Trammell Crow Co. to Develop First Phase of...

LRE Management Acquires Multifamily Portfolio in Metro Atlanta...

Faris Lee Arranges $4.7M Sale of New Retail...

Four New Tenants Sign Leases at Promenade at...

Lunada Rose Partners Buys 185,413 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 67-Room Hotel...

Matthews Negotiates $10.3M Sale of Central New Jersey...

Lee & Associates Brokers $6.8M Sale of Brooklyn...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 218-Unit Apartment Complex in...