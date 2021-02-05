Avison Young Brokers $9.5M Sale of Eastchester Shopping Center in High Point, North Carolina

Eastchester Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Hooters, Dunkin’, H&R Block and Plato’s Closet. (Photo courtesy of SkySite Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Eastchester Shopping Center, a 63,000-square-foot neighborhood retail center located at 274 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Grant Linderman and Gary Lyons of Avison Young’s investment sales team represented the seller, LSP Verris Eastchester LLC, in the transaction. Peters Development LLC purchased the shopping center for $9.5 million.

Eastchester Shopping Center is situated on approximately 5.9 acres near NC Highway 68/Eastchester Drive. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Hooters, Dunkin’, H&R Block and Plato’s Closet.