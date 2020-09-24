Avison Young Brokers Sale of 106,000 SF Office Building in Malvern, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The office building located at 70 Valley Stream Parkway in Malvern totals 106,000 square feet.

MALVERN, PA. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 106,000-square-foot office building located at 70 Valley Stream Parkway in Malvern, located northwest of Philadelphia. The building formerly served as the headquarters of digital services and printing firm Ricoh USA. Scott Williams and Ryan FitzPatrick of Avison Young represented the seller, Star 79VS Owner LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Commonwealth Charter Academy, purchased the asset for $15.3 million.