REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 106,000 SF Office Building in Malvern, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania

70-Valley-Stream-Parkway-Malvern

The office building located at 70 Valley Stream Parkway in Malvern totals 106,000 square feet.

MALVERN, PA. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 106,000-square-foot office building located at 70 Valley Stream Parkway in Malvern, located northwest of Philadelphia. The building formerly served as the headquarters of digital services and printing firm Ricoh USA. Scott Williams and Ryan FitzPatrick of Avison Young represented the seller, Star 79VS Owner LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Commonwealth Charter Academy, purchased the asset for $15.3 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  