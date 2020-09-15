Avison Young Brokers Sale of 108,255 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

CSC Sugar has been the occupant of the industrial facility located at 200 Rock Run Road in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, since 2012.

FAIRLESS HILLS, PA. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 108,225-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at 200 Rock Run Road in Fairless Hills, located in Bucks County. Built in 1979 and renovated in 2016, the property offers proximity to several major interstates and has been fully occupied by CSC Sugar since 2012. Erik Foster, Mike Wilson Adam Gillespie, Paul French and Brian Hilger of Avison Young represented the seller, a partnership between Crestpoint Real Estate Investments, H&R REIT and PSP Capital Partners. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor.