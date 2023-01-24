Avison Young Brokers Sale of 115,200 SF Office Building in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 115,200-square-foot office building located at 805 S. Central Expressway in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Susan Gwin Burks, John Bowles, Bruce Butler and Philip Boren of Avison Young, along with Clint Madison and Rodney Helm of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller, Gladstone Commercial, in the transaction. Matt Middendorf of Middendorf Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, Sol-Ark, which provides solar and other energy storage products. The new ownership plans to take full occupancy of the building, which was originally constructed in 1998.