Avison Young Brokers Sale of 187,013 SF Paper Mart Industrial Facility in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Paper Mart’s warehouse and distribution center in East Hanover, located in Morris County. The facility, which sits on a 9.2-acre site, has served as the paper and office products supplier’s headquarters since 1978. Matthew Turse, Timothy Cadigan and Grant Otto of Avison Young represented Paper Mart in the transaction. Tom Consiglio and Scott Peck of Resource Realty represented the buyer, Urban Edge Properties, a New York-based REIT that was spun off from Vornado Realty Trust in 2015.