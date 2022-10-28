REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 19,472 SF Office Building in Metro Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 19,472-square-foot office building in the western Austin suburb of Dripping Springs. Giovanni Palavicini of Avison Young represented the buyer, locally based coworking concept FUSE Workspace, in the transaction. Dan Lewis and David Alsmeyer of TIG Real Estate Solutions represented the seller, private developer Steve Herren. FUSE Workspace also plans to occupy the building and is targeting a first-quarter 2023 opening.

