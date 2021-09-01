Avison Young Brokers Sale of 32-Acre Mixed-Use Development Site in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 32-acre mixed-use development site in Dripping Springs, located about 25 miles west of Austin. John Baird, Michael Kennedy and Sullivan Johnson of Avison Young represented the seller, a locally based entity doing business as RRWS Inc., in the transaction. The buyer, Juliet Five LLC, plans to develop a project at the site comprising retail, commercial and multifamily uses. Specific details of the project are still being determined.