Avison Young Brokers Sale of 402,390 SF Distribution Center in Metro Charlotte Leased to Amazon

CONCORD, N.C. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 402,390-square-foot distribution center located at 7040 Northwinds Drive NW in Concord, a suburb of Charlotte along I-85. E-commerce giant Amazon fully occupies the facility for use as a fulfillment center.

Texas-based Stonelake Capital Partners purchased the property from SL Industrial Partners, a member of the Silverman Group family of companies. Chris Skibinski, Henry Lobb and Abby Rights of Avison Young brokered the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed, but the Charlotte Business Journal reports the property traded for approximately $51 million.

Will Jenkins, Marc Hedrick and Jack Harvey led Stonelake Capital’s team in the transaction on an internal basis.