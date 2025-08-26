Tuesday, August 26, 2025
AcquisitionsHealthcareSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 43,426 SF Medical Office Building in Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of 61 West, a 43,426-square-foot medical office building located at 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd. in Charleston’s West Ashley submarket. Atlanta-based SG Property Services purchased the property from an entity doing business as Tobias LLC for an undisclosed price. Gary Lyons and Gregg Legerton of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction.

61 West was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of tenants including University Medical Associates (UM of SC), Anesthesia Associates and Parkwood Pediatrics. The property underwent extensive renovations to the lobby and common areas in 2023, according to Avison Young.

