Avison Young Brokers Sale of 45,702 SF Single-Tenant Industrial Property in Rancho Cucamonga

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The 45,702-square-foot industrial property is located at 8767 Rochester Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Avison Young has arranged the acquisition of a single-tenant industrial building, located at 8767 Rochester Ave. in Rancho Cucamonga. An Orange County-based private investor purchased the asset from a local private owner for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1989 on nearly two acres, the 45,702-square-foot building features 24-foot clear heights, eight dock-high loading doors and a partial second-floor office.

Alan Pekarcik and Chris Smith of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Ryan Velasquez and Milo Lipson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

