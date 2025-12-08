Monday, December 8, 2025
Avison Young Brokers Sale of 53,673 SF Office Building in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Midway Office Park, a 53,673-square-foot office building located in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. Built on 2.7 acres in 1977 and renovated in 1998, the building was roughly 40 percent leased at the time of sale. Bruce Butler, Susan Gwin Burks and John Bowles of Avison Young represented the seller in the transaction. Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Urban Infraconstruction, which also plans to occupy a portion of the building.

