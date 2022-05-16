REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 704,270 SF Industrial Portfolio Across Multiple States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

CHICAGO — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a 21-property industrial portfolio totaling 704,270 square feet for an undisclosed price. The properties are located in markets such as Chicago, Atlanta, Memphis, Columbus, Long Island and Philadelphia. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young’s Chicago office represented the sellers, institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives and Realterm. Biynah Partners was the buyer.

