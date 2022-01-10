REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of 9.1-Acre Site in Pueblo, Colorado for Mixed-Use Project

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Western

BEP Pueblo LLC plans to develop a mixed-use property on the 9.1-acre vacant site at the southwest quadrant of US Highway 50 and Interstate 25 in Pueblo, Colo.

PUEBLO, COLO. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of 9.1 acres of vacant land located at the southwest quadrant of US Highway 50 and Interstate 25 in Pueblo. 610 RLLLP sold the property to Conifer, Colo.-based BEP Pueblo LLC, an affiliate of Blueline Equity Partners, for an undisclosed price.

The buyer plans to develop of the land into a mixed-use project, including residential, hospitality and possibly retail space. Completion is slated for 2023.

Rick Egitto of Avison Young’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal.

