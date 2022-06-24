Avison Young Brokers Sale of 979,264 SF Industrial Building in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Building 5 in Whiteland Exchange Business Park sold to DHL Supply Chain.

INDIANAPOLIS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of Building 5 within Whiteland Exchange Business Park in the Indianapolis suburb of Whiteland. The sales price was undisclosed. Sean McHale and Peter Seoane of Avison Young represented the seller, Jones Development. DHL Supply Chain was the buyer. Avison Young was also the leasing agent for Whiteland Exchange, which totals 2.4 million square feet.