REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Historic School Building in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of 9221 Minnesota Ave., a 22,259-square-foot, historic school building in St. Louis, for an undisclosed price. Known as Carondelet School, the property was built in 1871 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It underwent a $4.8 million renovation in 2009. The buyer, goBrandgo, is a marketing and brand management firm. Steve Stradal of Avison Young represented the seller, Carondelet Holdings LLC. Gershman Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020