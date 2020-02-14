Avison Young Brokers Sale of Historic School Building in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Civic, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Avison Young has brokered the sale of 9221 Minnesota Ave., a 22,259-square-foot, historic school building in St. Louis, for an undisclosed price. Known as Carondelet School, the property was built in 1871 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It underwent a $4.8 million renovation in 2009. The buyer, goBrandgo, is a marketing and brand management firm. Steve Stradal of Avison Young represented the seller, Carondelet Holdings LLC. Gershman Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.