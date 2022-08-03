Avison Young Brokers Sale of Three-Building Medical Office Complex in Toledo

Regency Medical Campus totals 110,780 square feet.

TOLEDO, OHIO — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a three-building medical office complex totaling 110,780 square feet in Toledo for an undisclosed price. The Regency Medical Campus features a surgery center, exam rooms, numerous physician and patient amenities, waiting areas and treatment areas. Mike Wilson, Erik Foster and Chris Livingston of Avison Young represented the seller, Barone Enterprises. Global Medical REIT was the buyer.