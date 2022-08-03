REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Three-Building Medical Office Complex in Toledo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Regency Medical Campus totals 110,780 square feet.

TOLEDO, OHIO — Avison Young has brokered the sale of a three-building medical office complex totaling 110,780 square feet in Toledo for an undisclosed price. The Regency Medical Campus features a surgery center, exam rooms, numerous physician and patient amenities, waiting areas and treatment areas. Mike Wilson, Erik Foster and Chris Livingston of Avison Young represented the seller, Barone Enterprises. Global Medical REIT was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  