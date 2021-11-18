REBusinessOnline

Avison Young Brokers Sale of Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 878,410 SF Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased buildings are located within Whiteland Exchange Business Park in Whiteland, Ind.

WHITELAND, IND. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of three industrial buildings totaling 878,410 square feet in Whiteland, a southern suburb of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. All the buildings are situated within the 2.4 million-square-foot Whiteland Exchange Business Park. The properties are fully leased to e-commerce and packing companies. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young’s Chicago office represented the seller, Jones Development. The duo worked in conjunction with Sean McHale and Peter Seoane of Avison Young’s Indianapolis office. Lexington Realty Trust was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  