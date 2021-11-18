Avison Young Brokers Sale of Three Industrial Buildings Totaling 878,410 SF Near Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The fully leased buildings are located within Whiteland Exchange Business Park in Whiteland, Ind.

WHITELAND, IND. — Avison Young has brokered the sale of three industrial buildings totaling 878,410 square feet in Whiteland, a southern suburb of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. All the buildings are situated within the 2.4 million-square-foot Whiteland Exchange Business Park. The properties are fully leased to e-commerce and packing companies. Erik Foster and Mike Wilson of Avison Young’s Chicago office represented the seller, Jones Development. The duo worked in conjunction with Sean McHale and Peter Seoane of Avison Young’s Indianapolis office. Lexington Realty Trust was the buyer.